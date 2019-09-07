Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.41
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. About 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
