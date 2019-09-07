Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)’s results

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -0.34 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. About 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.