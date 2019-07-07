Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s results

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.83
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.11
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 2.46%. Insiders owned 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|-1.44%
|-9.67%
|17.43%
|14.17%
|6.75%
|21.6%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.73%
|-0.32%
|-2.98%
|6.74%
|-6.86%
|-1.44%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 21.6% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.
Summary
Great Elm Capital Group Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.
