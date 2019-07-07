Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)’s results

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -0.52 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 2.46%. Insiders owned 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 21.6% stronger performance while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has -1.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.