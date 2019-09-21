Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.83 N/A -0.34 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.66 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PJT Partners Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of PJT Partners Inc. is $42, which is potential 0.79% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.8% of PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.