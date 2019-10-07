Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 0.00 19.11M -0.34 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 18 0.37 261.23M 2.03 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 525,563,103.32% -7.6% -2.7% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 1,450,471,960.02% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.61 beta indicates that Great Elm Capital Group Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.43 beta which makes it 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 25.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.3% and 77.9%. About 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.