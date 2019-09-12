Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 62.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.60% -2.70% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.58 1.78 2.60

The potential upside of the rivals is 186.70%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.61. In other hand, Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s competitors beat Great Elm Capital Group Inc.