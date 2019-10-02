Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s results

We are comparing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 0.00 19.11M -0.34 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 41 7.09 N/A 1.20 33.70

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 519,985,850.73% -7.6% -2.7% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. Competitively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.3% and 62.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has weaker performance than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.