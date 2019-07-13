Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.81 N/A -0.52 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 135 1.57 N/A 13.10 10.86

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.91 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $166.33 average price target and a 10.05% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -0.55% 0.69% 9.59% 11.43% 2.37% 36.29%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.