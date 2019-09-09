Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.19 N/A 0.29 30.14 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Corporation and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 30.23% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.