Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.19
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Great Elm Capital Corporation and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 30.23% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.34%
|0.59%
|1.36%
|6.81%
|2.91%
|14.15%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
