Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.27 N/A -0.85 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.92 N/A 3.43 15.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Voya Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Great Elm Capital Corporation and Voya Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Voya Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voya Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average target price and a 17.69% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Corporation and Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.68% and 0% respectively. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.