Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.22
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Great Elm Capital Corporation and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has 11.72% stronger performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
