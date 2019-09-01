Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.22 N/A 0.29 30.14 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Great Elm Capital Corporation and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares and 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares. 19.7% are Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has 11.72% stronger performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.