Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.19 N/A 0.29 30.14 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.87 N/A 0.83 18.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Great Elm Capital Corporation and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Great Elm Capital Corporation and TCG BDC Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Great Elm Capital Corporation and TCG BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 28%. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.7%. Competitively, TCG BDC Inc. has 5.48% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Corporation.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.