Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.36
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Great Elm Capital Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Great Elm Capital Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Great Elm Capital Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 0%. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|2.51%
|2.88%
|3.5%
|9.07%
|-6.1%
|9.3%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.53%
|0.59%
|4.78%
|9.21%
|10.88%
|14.03%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.
