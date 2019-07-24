Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.36 N/A -0.85 0.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Great Elm Capital Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Great Elm Capital Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Great Elm Capital Corporation and Principal Real Estate Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 0%. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 19.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.53% 0.59% 4.78% 9.21% 10.88% 14.03%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Principal Real Estate Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation.