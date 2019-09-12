Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.18 N/A 0.29 30.14 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 50 5.91 N/A 3.01 16.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Great Elm Capital Corporation and Oaktree Capital Group LLC. Oaktree Capital Group LLC seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Great Elm Capital Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Great Elm Capital Corporation is currently more expensive than Oaktree Capital Group LLC, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Great Elm Capital Corporation and Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Oaktree Capital Group LLC is $46, which is potential -13.08% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Great Elm Capital Corporation and Oaktree Capital Group LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.68% and 77.6%. Insiders owned 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.