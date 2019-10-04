Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.29
|30.14
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|-0.9%
|1.15%
|2.45%
|9.63%
|-2.88%
|11.72%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.
