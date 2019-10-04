Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s results

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 0.00 N/A 0.29 30.14 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 0.00 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Great Elm Capital Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 16.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.