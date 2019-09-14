Reviewing Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s results

Both Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.23 N/A 0.29 30.14 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Great Elm Capital Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.68% of Great Elm Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.88% 4.08% 6.54% 7.55% 9.55%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.