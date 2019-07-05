Reviewing Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s results

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 13 4.54 N/A 1.06 13.40 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 77 4.89 N/A 3.43 23.82

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Great Ajax Corp. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Great Ajax Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Great Ajax Corp. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

Great Ajax Corp. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Great Ajax Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Great Ajax Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares and 96.2% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. About 1% of Great Ajax Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. 0.5% 2.75% 9.58% 4.9% 7.84% 18.22% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 2.02% 0.75% 7.44% 7.4% 21.92% 18.18%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Great Ajax Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.