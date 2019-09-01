Reviewing Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s and Its Peers results

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Great Ajax Corp. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Great Ajax Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.20% 1.80% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Great Ajax Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. N/A 14 13.14 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Great Ajax Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Great Ajax Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Great Ajax Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

The rivals have a potential upside of 30.06%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Great Ajax Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Great Ajax Corp. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Great Ajax Corp.’s rivals have 1.70 and 1.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Great Ajax Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Great Ajax Corp.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.8 shows that Great Ajax Corp. is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Great Ajax Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Ajax Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Great Ajax Corp.’s peers beat Great Ajax Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.