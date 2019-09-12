Reviewing Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.90 N/A 1.06 13.14 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.28 N/A 1.56 24.16

Table 1 demonstrates Great Ajax Corp. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Great Ajax Corp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Great Ajax Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that Great Ajax Corp. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has beta of 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Great Ajax Corp. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is $41, which is potential 6.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Great Ajax Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp. was less bullish than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Great Ajax Corp.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.