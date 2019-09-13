Reviewing Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s results

Both Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.90 N/A 1.06 13.14 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.28 N/A 1.56 24.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Great Ajax Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Great Ajax Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Great Ajax Corp. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Great Ajax Corp. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41 average target price and a 6.55% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Great Ajax Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 0.1% are Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Great Ajax Corp.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.