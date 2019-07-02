Reviewing Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA)’s results

Both Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Ajax Corp.
|13
|4.49
|N/A
|1.06
|13.40
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|25
|5.72
|N/A
|2.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Great Ajax Corp. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Ajax Corp.
|0.00%
|9.2%
|1.8%
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 81.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Ajax Corp.
|0.5%
|2.75%
|9.58%
|4.9%
|7.84%
|18.22%
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
