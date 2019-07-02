Reviewing Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA)’s results

Both Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 13 4.49 N/A 1.06 13.40 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.72 N/A 2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Great Ajax Corp. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Great Ajax Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. 0.5% 2.75% 9.58% 4.9% 7.84% 18.22% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%