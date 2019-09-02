Reviewing Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)’s and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s results

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.59 N/A 1.06 13.14 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.14 N/A 1.54 12.21

Table 1 demonstrates Great Ajax Corp. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Great Ajax Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Great Ajax Corp. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Great Ajax Corp. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Great Ajax Corp. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s potential downside is -2.96% and its consensus price target is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Great Ajax Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97%

For the past year Great Ajax Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats Great Ajax Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.