Reviewing Gray Television Inc. (GTN)’s and Its Peers results

As Broadcasting – TV company, Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Gray Television Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Gray Television Inc. has 2.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gray Television Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television Inc. 0.00% 13.80% 3.60% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Gray Television Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television Inc. N/A 19 9.64 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Gray Television Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Gray Television Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 83.69%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gray Television Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gray Television Inc. -0.56% 7.71% -23.56% 8.76% 17.55% 20.42% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Gray Television Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gray Television Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Gray Television Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gray Television Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gray Television Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.99 shows that Gray Television Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gray Television Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.27% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gray Television Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gray Television Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Gray Television Inc.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.