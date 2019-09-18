Reviewing Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)’s and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)’s results

As Packaging & Containers companies, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging Holding Company 14 0.69 N/A 0.83 17.84 Sonoco Products Company 61 1.09 N/A 3.05 19.67

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Graphic Packaging Holding Company and Sonoco Products Company. Sonoco Products Company has higher revenue and earnings than Graphic Packaging Holding Company. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Sonoco Products Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Graphic Packaging Holding Company and Sonoco Products Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0.00% 16.2% 3.6% Sonoco Products Company 0.00% 17.6% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current beta is 1.36 and it happens to be 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sonoco Products Company has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Graphic Packaging Holding Company are 1.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Sonoco Products Company’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Graphic Packaging Holding Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sonoco Products Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Graphic Packaging Holding Company and Sonoco Products Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50 Sonoco Products Company 1 0 0 1.00

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 4.97% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15. Competitively the average price target of Sonoco Products Company is $59, which is potential 0.15% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Graphic Packaging Holding Company appears more favorable than Sonoco Products Company, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares and 77% of Sonoco Products Company shares. About 0.8% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sonoco Products Company has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graphic Packaging Holding Company -2.17% 5.61% 8.47% 23.52% 3.27% 39.66% Sonoco Products Company -0.13% -8.8% -4.27% 6.19% 8.32% 12.99%

For the past year Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Sonoco Products Company.

Summary

Sonoco Products Company beats on 9 of the 12 factors Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets. It also manufactures corrugated medium; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboard that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paperboard specialties, such as coasters and glass covers. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.