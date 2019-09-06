Reviewing Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)’s and Its Rivals results

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is a company in the Packaging & Containers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Graphic Packaging Holding Company has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Graphic Packaging Holding Company and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0.00% 16.20% 3.60% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Graphic Packaging Holding Company and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging Holding Company N/A 13 17.84 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Graphic Packaging Holding Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.14 1.55 1.27 2.36

With average price target of $15, Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a potential upside of 8.54%. The rivals have a potential upside of 16.22%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Graphic Packaging Holding Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graphic Packaging Holding Company -2.17% 5.61% 8.47% 23.52% 3.27% 39.66% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Graphic Packaging Holding Company are 1.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s rivals have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Volatility and Risk

Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a beta of 1.36 and its 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s competitors beat Graphic Packaging Holding Company on 6 of the 6 factors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets. It also manufactures corrugated medium; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboard that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.