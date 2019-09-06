Reviewing Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)’s and Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)’s results

Both Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 9.75 N/A 1.43 13.38 Front Yard Residential Corporation 11 2.81 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1% Front Yard Residential Corporation 0.00% -24.2% -5.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Front Yard Residential Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Front Yard Residential Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$20.5 is Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 11.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Front Yard Residential Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.5% and 77.8%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93% Front Yard Residential Corporation -1.07% -1.72% 20.95% 12.88% 27.9% 37.57%

For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Front Yard Residential Corporation

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Front Yard Residential Corporation.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.