Reviewing Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)’s and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s results

We are contrasting Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 9.92 N/A 1.43 13.38 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 123 12.06 N/A 2.78 44.68

Demonstrates Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is currently more affordable than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 5.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 9.63% for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. with average price target of $20.5. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $120 average price target and a -10.68% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.5% and 97.4% respectively. 1.3% are Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.56% 1.69% 5.92% 19.33% 38.41% 27.92%

For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.