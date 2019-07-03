Reviewing Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)’s and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB)’s results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 10.36 N/A 1.43 13.45 AGNC Investment Corp. 25 125.14 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 29.8% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares. About 1.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.16% 0.63% 1% 1.91% 8.73% 6.43% AGNC Investment Corp. 0% 0.75% -0.27% -0.07% -0.51% 0.47%

For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.