Reviewing Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)’s and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB)’s results

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
|19
|10.36
|N/A
|1.43
|13.45
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|25
|125.14
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|7.6%
|2.1%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 29.8% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares. About 1.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.16%
|0.63%
|1%
|1.91%
|8.73%
|6.43%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0%
|0.75%
|-0.27%
|-0.07%
|-0.51%
|0.47%
For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AGNC Investment Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
