Reviewing Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has 99.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Grand Canyon Education Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0.00% 19.30% 16.30% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education Inc. N/A 118 23.01 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Grand Canyon Education Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.22 2.61

As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -27.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grand Canyon Education Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grand Canyon Education Inc. -14.95% -7.88% -9.04% 17.84% -5.89% 13.14% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Grand Canyon Education Inc. has weaker performance than Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Grand Canyon Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grand Canyon Education Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that Grand Canyon Education Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Grand Canyon Education Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States and Canada. It offers approximately 200 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across nine colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers. As of December 31, 2016, it had 81,900 students enrolled in its programs. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.