Reviewing Grana y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM)’s and Its Rivals results

Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) is a company in the Technical Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Grana y Montero S.A.A. has 26.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 68.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Grana y Montero S.A.A. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Grana y Montero S.A.A. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grana y Montero S.A.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.90% 9.60% 4.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Grana y Montero S.A.A. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Grana y Montero S.A.A. N/A 3 10.48 Industry Average 113.03M 2.90B 22.44

Grana y Montero S.A.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Grana y Montero S.A.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grana y Montero S.A.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.29 2.91

The competitors have a potential upside of 54.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Grana y Montero S.A.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grana y Montero S.A.A. -6.78% -6.52% 10.37% 4.79% -0.28% 6.11% Industry Average 15.24% 9.59% 12.66% 3.30% 26.32% 23.43%

For the past year Grana y Montero S.A.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Grana y Montero S.A.A. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Grana y Montero S.A.A.’s competitors have 1.75 and 1.42 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grana y Montero S.A.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Grana y Montero S.A.A.

Risk & Volatility

Grana y Montero S.A.A. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.33. Competitively, Grana y Montero S.A.A.’s competitors are 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Dividends

Grana y Montero S.A.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Grana y Montero S.A.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works. In addition, the company offers concessions for constructing, operating, and maintaining the supply system of compressed natural gas in certain provinces of Peru; Section 1 of the Southern Inter-oceanic road; AncÃ³n – Huacho – Pativilca section of the Panamericana Norte road; Buenos Aires – Canchaque road; and Via Expresa – Paseo de la RepÃºblica in Lima. Further, it provides concession of services for treating and selling oil, natural gas, and by-products, as well as for storing and dispatching fuel extracted from demonstrated feasible fields; operates gas processing plant of Pisco Â– Camisea; and develops and manages real estate projects. Additionally, the company offers information technology services; and electric and technological services for the power industry, as well as installs and maintains network and equipment for telecommunications. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.