Reviewing Grana y Montero S.A.A. (GRAM)’s and ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s results

Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) and ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) are two firms in the Technical Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grana y Montero S.A.A. 3 0.00 N/A 0.32 10.48 ENGlobal Corporation 1 0.51 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Grana y Montero S.A.A. and ENGlobal Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Grana y Montero S.A.A. and ENGlobal Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grana y Montero S.A.A. 0.00% 0% 0% ENGlobal Corporation 0.00% -31% -22.9%

Risk and Volatility

Grana y Montero S.A.A. has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ENGlobal Corporation’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.03 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of Grana y Montero S.A.A. shares and 25.5% of ENGlobal Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of ENGlobal Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grana y Montero S.A.A. -6.78% -6.52% 10.37% 4.79% -0.28% 6.11% ENGlobal Corporation -2.53% 12.43% -3.75% -12.48% -22.22% 35.06%

For the past year Grana y Montero S.A.A. has weaker performance than ENGlobal Corporation

Summary

Grana y Montero S.A.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ENGlobal Corporation.

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works. In addition, the company offers concessions for constructing, operating, and maintaining the supply system of compressed natural gas in certain provinces of Peru; Section 1 of the Southern Inter-oceanic road; AncÃ³n – Huacho – Pativilca section of the Panamericana Norte road; Buenos Aires – Canchaque road; and Via Expresa – Paseo de la RepÃºblica in Lima. Further, it provides concession of services for treating and selling oil, natural gas, and by-products, as well as for storing and dispatching fuel extracted from demonstrated feasible fields; operates gas processing plant of Pisco Â– Camisea; and develops and manages real estate projects. Additionally, the company offers information technology services; and electric and technological services for the power industry, as well as installs and maintains network and equipment for telecommunications. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management; and Automation. The Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management. It also provides electrical and instrument installation, technical, maintenance and calibration, and repair services to government, public sector, and international facilities. In addition, this segment offers fabrication services for components; and outsourced personnel services. The Automation segment offers services related to the design, fabrication, and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems, information technology, and electrical projects; and designs, assembles, integrates, and services control and instrumentation systems for applications in the energy and processing related industries. This segment serves clients in the petroleum refining, petrochemical, pipeline, production, process, and pulp and paper industries. ENGlobal Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.