Reviewing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.89 N/A 0.20 8.11 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.10 N/A 1.47 1.19

Table 1 demonstrates Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. VAALCO Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gran Tierra Energy Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of VAALCO Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, VAALCO Energy Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. had bearish trend while VAALCO Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors VAALCO Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.