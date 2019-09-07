Reviewing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s results

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.82 N/A 0.20 8.11 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.49 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 297.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.3% and 0.05%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.