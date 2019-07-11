Reviewing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)’s results

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.96 N/A 0.20 10.85 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.69 N/A 1.91 4.64

Table 1 highlights Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.46% -12.1% -3.54% -24.04% -34.14% 0.46% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.