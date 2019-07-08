Reviewing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s and Its Peers results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has 83.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.50% 5.00% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. N/A 2 10.85 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

The potential upside of the competitors is 78.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.46% -12.1% -3.54% -24.04% -34.14% 0.46% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s peers are 50.12% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.50 beta.

Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s rivals beat Gran Tierra Energy Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.