Reviewing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s and Its Competitors results

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has 77.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.50% 5.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. N/A 2 8.11 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

The peers have a potential upside of 87.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has -24.88% weaker performance while Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Risk and Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a beta of 0.9 and its 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s rivals beat Gran Tierra Energy Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.