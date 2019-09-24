Reviewing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s results

We are comparing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.88 N/A 0.20 8.11 Gulfport Energy Corporation 5 0.36 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation. Gulfport Energy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s 0.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gulfport Energy Corporation has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Gulfport Energy Corporation is $4.42, which is potential 38.99% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares. 1.2% are Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Gulfport Energy Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.