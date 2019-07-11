Reviewing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)’s results

Both Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.96 N/A 0.20 10.85 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 13 1.36 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -14.2% -5.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 94.1% respectively. About 1.1% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.7% are Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.46% -12.1% -3.54% -24.04% -34.14% 0.46% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 1.51% -13.85% -2.15% -6.93% -12.91% -5.56%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has 0.46% stronger performance while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has -5.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.