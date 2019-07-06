Reviewing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s results

Both Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.89 N/A 0.20 10.85 Devon Energy Corporation 28 1.19 N/A 0.95 32.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.11. Devon Energy Corporation’s 2.22 beta is the reason why it is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 3 5 2.63

Meanwhile, Devon Energy Corporation’s average price target is $36.88, while its potential upside is 32.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 94.1%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 0.5% are Devon Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.46% -12.1% -3.54% -24.04% -34.14% 0.46% Devon Energy Corporation -1.9% -5.04% 14.94% -6.3% -25.15% 37.22%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was less bullish than Devon Energy Corporation.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.