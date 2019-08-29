Reviewing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s results

Both Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.86 N/A 0.20 8.11 Contango Oil & Gas Company 2 0.53 N/A -4.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s 0.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Contango Oil & Gas Company on the other hand, has 1.48 beta which makes it 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Contango Oil & Gas Company are owned by institutional investors at 77.3% and 48% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08%

For the past year Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was less bearish than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.