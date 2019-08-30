Reviewing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s results

We are contrasting Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.81 N/A 0.20 8.11 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 17 7.85 N/A 1.13 13.30

In table 1 we can see Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Black Stone Minerals L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Black Stone Minerals L.P., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Volatility & Risk

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s consensus target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 57.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.3% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares and 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has weaker performance than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.