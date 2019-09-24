Reviewing Graham Holdings Company (GHC)’s and National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH)’s results

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) and National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH), both competing one another are Education & Training Services companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Holdings Company 702 1.29 N/A 57.83 12.84 National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.01 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Graham Holdings Company and National American University Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Graham Holdings Company and National American University Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Holdings Company 0.00% 0% 0% National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.47 beta means Graham Holdings Company’s volatility is 53.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. National American University Holdings Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Graham Holdings Company is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival National American University Holdings Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Graham Holdings Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than National American University Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Graham Holdings Company and National American University Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 22.3% respectively. About 3.86% of Graham Holdings Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of National American University Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Holdings Company 1% 5.79% 2.17% 12.71% 32.28% 15.95% National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89%

For the past year Graham Holdings Company has 15.95% stronger performance while National American University Holdings Inc. has -68.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Graham Holdings Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors National American University Holdings Inc.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides a range of certificate, diploma, and degree programs, as well as online education services; and test preparation business services in pre-college, graduate, health, and bar review, as well as publishes and sells test preparation and other books through retail channels. The company also offers training, test preparation services, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals, as well as professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams for students; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three collages, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls for combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications; and screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems to customers across renewable energy, metals and metalworking, oil and gas, satellite antennae, and material handling sectors. The company also manufactures electrical components and assemblies for medical equipment, transportation, industrial, and appliance products. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.