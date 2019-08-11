Reviewing Graham Corporation (GHM)’s and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC)’s results

As Metal Fabrication companies, Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Corporation 21 2.37 N/A -0.03 0.00 Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 15 0.55 N/A 0.81 16.24

Table 1 highlights Graham Corporation and Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Corporation 0.00% 4.9% 3.3% Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Graham Corporation are 2.5 and 2. Competitively, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. has 1.4 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Graham Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78% of Graham Corporation shares and 78.2% of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. shares. Graham Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Corporation 3.19% 8.52% 5.2% -3.31% -17.05% -5.21% Mayville Engineering Company Inc. -11.01% -4.15% 0% 0% 0% -20.04%

For the past year Graham Corporation has stronger performance than Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Graham Corporation beats Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.