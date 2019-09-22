Reviewing Graham Corporation (GHM)’s and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Metal Fabrication industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham Corporation 20 2.36 N/A -0.03 0.00 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 23 0.62 N/A 1.37 15.95

In table 1 we can see Graham Corporation and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham Corporation 0.00% 4.9% 3.3% Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 11.5% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Graham Corporation has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s 128.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Graham Corporation is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Graham Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Graham Corporation and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s consensus price target is $30.25, while its potential upside is 48.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78% of Graham Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Graham Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graham Corporation 3.19% 8.52% 5.2% -3.31% -17.05% -5.21% Allegheny Technologies Incorporated -7.08% -13.99% -10.19% -20.17% -21.89% 0%

Summary

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated beats Graham Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts. This segment serves aerospace and defense, oil and gas/chemical, hydrocarbon processing, electrical energy, and medical markets. The Flat-Rolled Products segment produces, converts, and distributes stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products, as well as grain-oriented electrical steel. This segment serves oil and gas/chemical and hydrocarbon processing industry, electrical energy, automotive, food processing equipment and appliances, construction and mining, electronics, communication equipment and computers, and aerospace and defense markets. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.