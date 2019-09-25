Reviewing GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)’s and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.98 N/A 2.81 4.07 U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.24 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights GrafTech International Ltd. and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GrafTech International Ltd. and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

GrafTech International Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor U.S. Well Services Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. GrafTech International Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Well Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares and 58.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd. has 0.09% stronger performance while U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance.

Summary

GrafTech International Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors U.S. Well Services Inc.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.