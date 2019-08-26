Reviewing GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)’s and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s results

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.75 N/A 2.81 4.07 Raven Industries Inc. 36 2.52 N/A 1.18 30.76

In table 1 we can see GrafTech International Ltd. and Raven Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Raven Industries Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than GrafTech International Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. GrafTech International Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Raven Industries Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% Raven Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 11.8%

Liquidity

3.1 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GrafTech International Ltd. Its rival Raven Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 3.5 respectively. Raven Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GrafTech International Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GrafTech International Ltd. and Raven Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.6%. Comparatively, Raven Industries Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% Raven Industries Inc. 1.77% 0.14% -4.71% -2.05% -5.01% 0.14%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Raven Industries Inc.

Summary

Raven Industries Inc. beats GrafTech International Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.