Reviewing GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GrafTech International Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has GrafTech International Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83.00% 54.30% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares GrafTech International Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. N/A 12 4.07 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

GrafTech International Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio GrafTech International Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for GrafTech International Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.58 2.56

The peers have a potential upside of 69.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GrafTech International Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd. has weaker performance than GrafTech International Ltd.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GrafTech International Ltd. are 3.1 and 1.7. Competitively, GrafTech International Ltd.’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GrafTech International Ltd.’s competitors.

Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GrafTech International Ltd.’s competitors beat GrafTech International Ltd. on 6 of the 6 factors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.