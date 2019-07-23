Reviewing Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

Both Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Graf Industrial Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Graf Industrial Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares and 21.9% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.1% 0.51% 1.85% 0% 0% 3.12% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Graf Industrial Corp.