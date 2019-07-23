Reviewing Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

Both Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|302.94
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Graf Industrial Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Graf Industrial Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares and 21.9% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.51%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.39%
|-0.48%
|-1.44%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Graf Industrial Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.