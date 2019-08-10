Reviewing Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

Demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Graf Industrial Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.