Reviewing Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGLU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|0.00
Demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Graf Industrial Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.02% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
|Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.