Reviewing Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s results

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20

Table 1 demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares and 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.1% 0.51% 1.85% 0% 0% 3.12% Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Graf Industrial Corp.