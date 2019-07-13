Reviewing Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s results

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|32.20
Table 1 demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares and 35.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.51%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|7.75%
|10.04%
|5.54%
|16.92%
|27.95%
|22.05%
For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. was less bullish than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Graf Industrial Corp.
