Reviewing Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 119.20

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Graf Industrial Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Graf Industrial Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 56.12% and 59.64% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.69% 0.01% 2.92% 6.23% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. has weaker performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Graf Industrial Corp.