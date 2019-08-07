Reviewing Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s results

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|119.20
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Graf Industrial Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Graf Industrial Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 56.12% and 59.64% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.69%
|0.01%
|2.92%
|6.23%
|0%
|6.23%
For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. has weaker performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Far Point Acquisition Corporation beats on 4 of the 4 factors Graf Industrial Corp.
